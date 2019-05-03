Suspected van thieves caught after police chase in Sheffield 

Suspected van thieves were caught after a police chase in Sheffield.

A group of people are believed to have stolen the white Transit van.

The Transit van.

But they did not get very far after officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team tracked them down.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “The Transit pictured was stolen by an ex-employee of the owner and they had been trying to get it back themselves to no gain.

“We located it during the early hours just off the A61 in Sheffield.

“The occupants abandoned it and two of them ran off into the night, leaving their friend trapped in the middle seat!

“One of the runners was detained by one of our athletic officers, and found to be wanted for recall to prison, so with that and the theft of motor vehicle matter they've got a long morning in the cells to look forward to.”