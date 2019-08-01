These are the faces of the UK's most wanted fugitives still on the run
Suspected murderers, sex offenders and drugs traffickers are among just 11 fugitives left on the run, as the National Crime Agency and the charity Crimestoppers re-release their images today.
By Group Reporter
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 13:22
All of them have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. Their images have been published again today as millions of Brits are enjoying summer holidays abroad. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. The public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.