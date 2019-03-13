Thieves strip parts from car parked at Sheffield showroom

Thieves stripped parts from a brand new car which had just been delivered to a Sheffield showroom.

Police said a Volkswagen Golf was stripped of its alloy wheels, steering wheel, air vents while parked up at the JCT600 dealer just off Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead.

JCT 600, Bochum Parkway, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

The incident was reported by staff at the garage on March 9 and police said officers had carried out ‘reassurance checks’ at the site.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/42939/19.