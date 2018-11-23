Three bailed as part of probe into ‘awful’ Barnsley murder

Three people arrested over the ‘awful murder’ of a Barnsley man who was brutally attacked in her home have been released on bail.

Two people, a 40-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, were re-arrested by police on suspicion of murder earlier this week, in connection with Mr Dean’s death.

Gary Dean

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender but both are now murder suspects.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Mr Dean, 48, was found in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, at around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 6.

Det Chf Insp Steve Whittaker, who is overseeing the police investigation, said: “Our inquiry has been ongoing since September 6, with dedicated staff investigating this awful offence of murder.

“I’m still appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact the police.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 628 of September 6.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.