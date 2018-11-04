Trio arrested after break-in at Sheffield home being used as cannabis factory

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a cannabis factory in Sheffield.

Officers from Sheffield West neighbourhood police team said they received a call that three men had forced entry to an address on Howard Road, Walkley.

Cannabis was found on every floor of the property. Picture: Sheffield West NHP

When they arrived, they found the property was home to a ‘comprehensive’ cannabis factory with all floors being used to grow the drug.

Sgt Dave Cremin said: “Officers were very quick on scene to detain three men, who were arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivation of cannabis.

“The address housed a comprehensive cannabis factory set up with all floors being used. The investigation continues and the immigration team also have an interest in those arrested.”