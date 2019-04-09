Two arrested after driver ‘smashed into car carrying young girl’ trying to escape police in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested after a speeding driver reportedly crashed into a car carrying a woman and her young daughter as he attempted to race away from police.

South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at the junction of Halifax Road and Chaucer Road near the Eight Foot Way at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene. Picture: Clare Louise Pearce

The force said two people were arrested at the scene and that no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

Photos from the scene revealed a huge police presence responding to the incident and eye-witnesses reported the crash happened after a police chase.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said a man was being chased by one police car before speeding through a red light.

He then crashed into a car turning on to Chaucer Road which was reportedly carrying a woman and her young daughter.

The witness said: “As the driver went through the red light he hit the back end of the mum’s car.

“The car spun and he hit it again at the driver's side door. The police car pulled up behind him and the police dog managed to bring the man down.”

They added that the young girl was crying after the crash but ‘seemed ok’.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.