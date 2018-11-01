Two held after girl, 17, seriously injured in Sheffield attack

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after being attacked in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old suffered serious facial injuries in an assault on Raisen Hall Road, Longley, at around 8.05am on Thursday.

A police cordon in place on Crowder Close, Longley. Picture and video: Sam Cooper / The Star.

A property on Crowder Close was also cordoned off, with an officer guarding the scene.

A 22-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she was woken up by shouting this morning.

She said: “There was just a load of noise earlier.

"I didn't think anything of it but then I looked about 11.30am and saw the police car and tape so it must be something serious."

Both of the neighbours said they didn't know who lived in the property where the cordon was in place.

Officers were also see carrying out foot patrols in the area.