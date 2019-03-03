Two in custody and one in hospital after man attacked in Sheffield city centre

Two men are in custody and another is in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Sheffield city centre.

The duo – aged 49 and 29 – have been arresed on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an attack on a 40-year-old man on Holly Street at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

Holly Street, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

Those arrested remain in custody and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.