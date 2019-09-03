Two shoplifters nabbed in Sheffield suburb
Two shoplifters, who are responsible for 14 offences in Heeley and town, have been arrested on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 18:39
In a tweet, Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Police said the officers have been searching for the suspects over the last few days until they spotted one of them running into a shop on Cherry Street.
"Shame we think but at least we'll get one..until we find the other suspect hiding in there with him!
"Both are on their way to custody as we speak," they said.