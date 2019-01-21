Underwater divers join search for Sheffield College student not seen for more than a month

The answers as to the whereabouts of a Sheffield teenager who has now been missing for more than a month lie in the Roma Slovak community, detectives believe.

Supt Paul McCurry said he believed people in the community knew more information about Pamela Horvathova, who has not been seen since December 19.

Pamela Horvathova

He was speaking as officers began a tour the city with a digital board with an image of the 16-year-old and as underwater divers searched a canal near Ice Sheffield, where she was last seen.

Speaking on Staniforth Road, Darnall, where Pamela’s family live, Supt McCurry said: "I categorically believe that the information we need rests within the Roma community.

“However, we recognise that the trust the community has with the police and wider networks is not there.

“We also know they will not listen to traditional media so by bringing the board here we can engage with them.”

Police divers searching the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal near Ice Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Pamela, who is of the Roma Slovak community, was last seen at Ice Sheffield, where she attended a college event between 9.15am and 1.15pm on December 19.

Underwater divers searched through the canal at the back of the Coleridge Road ice rink yesterday but Supt McCurry said they were not acting on any specific information.

He said: “In a missing person enquiry you work on the basis of the last known sighting and that was at Ice Sheffield.”

Pamela was reported missing on December 24 but officers have faced difficulties with the language barrier among the Roma Slovak community.

Supt McCurry added: “It's very difficult and we have got a lot of officers working on this case but we need to find Pamela.

“We have got a 16-year-old girl and we need to know where she is and that she is safe.”

Supt McCurry said the case was not linked to that of two other missing girls who the force appealed for help in finding on Sunday.

Abbie Roome, 18 of the Norwood area of Sheffield, was last seen at Meadowhall on Saturday morning and remained missing as The Star went to press.

Amelia Jinkinson, 16, was found safe and well yesterday after also being reported missing.

Anyone who sees Pamela should call 999 immediately or if you have other information call police on 101.