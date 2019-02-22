Warning issued as conmen target pensioners’ homes in Sheffield

Bogus gardeners have been targeting the homes of elderly residents in parts of Sheffield.

Officers from Sheffield South East neighbourhood police team said conmen had been knocking on doors in the area this week.

Bogus callers are operating in Sheffield

READ MORE: “Amazing and emotional:” What people have been saying about Sheffield’s Mi Amigo 75th anniversary flypast

In a statement, the team said: “Please do not pay for work before it’s completed and always go with a reputable company. If you’re not sure about anyone calling at your house for work, call us.”

The officers also advised people to ask for ID of workers.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.