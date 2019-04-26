Watchdog investigating police following man’s death in Rotherham 

A watchdog is investigating police following the death of a man in Rotherham.

Darren Smith was hit by a Dacia car while he was walking along Common Lane between Ravenfield Common and Braithwell.

Common Lane. Picture: Google

The 42-year-old pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene following the crash on Thursday, March 14, at 8.20pm.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has now launched an investigation into “the contact South Yorkshire Police had with Mr Smith earlier that evening after he had been witnessed walking along Common Lane which is an unlit, country road.”

In a statement, the body said: “We have gathered information from a number of witnesses, however we are hoping to speak to a woman who we believe may have come into contact with Mr Smith prior to his death.

“The woman, is described as being white and middle-aged with dark, curly hair. She was driving a small, light coloured car, possibly the size of a small Peugeot, at 7:38pm on Greaves Sike Lane, at Micklebring, near Maltby.

“The car was stationary outside the built up area of Micklebring on the Hellaby side when a man who was walking in the road was seen to stand in front of this car when it stopped and place his hands on the bonnet, before the car drove off towards Ashton Lane and Hellaby Lane.

“There is no suggestion that the car collided with the man, or was driving inappropriately, but we believe the driver may have information crucial to our enquiries.

“We would like the female witness in the car, and anyone else with further information, to contact us on 0800 0969079, or via greavessikelane@policeconduct.gov.uk”