The family of a Barnsley teenager killed when a car ploughed into a tree have paid tribute to their ‘bubbly, fun loving girl’.

Macey Frudd was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Astra which crashed on Broadway, Barnsley, in the early hours of Sunday.

Macey Frudd.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 1.40am and Macey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people travelling inside the car – two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

All three were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

The 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl have both been released under investigation while the 18-year-old man remains on police bail.

Macey’s family continue to be supported by officers and have asked that their privacy was respected.

In a statement, the family said: “Macey was a bubbly, fun loving girl who loved life to the full. Without her here her mum, dad and brother feel like their world has ended.”

Balloons will be released at a gathering of heartbroken friends and relatives at the Fleets, Barnsley, from 1pm on Sunday.

Officers investigating the collision remain keen to hear from anyone who saw the Astra in the area prior to the collision, or who saw what happened.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 94 of January 13 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.