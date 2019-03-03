Weapons seized on ‘challenging night’ for Rotherham police

Police seized a Taser gun, knife and a number of Airsoft guns in Rotherham on what an inspector described as ‘one of the most challenging shifts for some time’.

Temporary Insp Jim Sheard said the weapons were seized overnight on Saturday, with the help of the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit.

Airsoft guns seized in Rotherham. Picture: @SYPOperations

The Taser gun, a knife and several Airsoft guns were all seized.

Posting on Twitter, Temp Insp Sheard said: “Genuinely one of the most challenging shifts for some time. Multiple high risk incidents and relentless incoming demand. @SYPRotherham cops have worked exceptionally hard all night and continue to do so, protecting people from harm.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.