‘Criminal masterminds’ warned to expect police visit after using photo ID to trade in stolen container at Doncaster scrapyard

‘Criminal masterminds’ who used photographic ID when trading in a stolen metal container at a Doncaster scrapyard have been warned to expect a police visit.

A Mercedes lorry and two containers were stolen from Nottinghamshire yesterday morning and within hours the HGV and one container were found at a Doncaster scrapyard.

The second container was found nearby.

Photographic ID has to be presented by anyone trading in metal at scrapyards, which was provided yesterday.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire’s operational support unit said: “Thankfully, the criminals complied with this requirement.

“We'll be presenting the award for ‘Criminal Mastermind of the Year’ in person, really soon. An en-suite room is ready and waiting for you.”