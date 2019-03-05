Club Tropicana, Lyceum

After being jilted at the altar, lovelorn Ollie embarks on the planned honeymoon with his friends, arriving at Hotel Club Tropicana. However, unbeknown to him, his bride-to-be also had the same idea and arrives with her bridal party.

Meanwhile, overly camp entertainments manager Gary, (X-Factor’s Joe McElderry) and colleagues have entered the hotel into a competition, and are busy trying to butter up the hotel inspector by any means necessary.

Like many jukebox musicals, the wafer thin story is used solely to wrap around the string of Eighties hits, which are perhaps the show’s strengths,comprising primarily of upbeat classic pop which you can’t help but clap along to; whilst a bit of forced audience participation and a manic energy throughout the show resonated with the audience and created a party atmosphere in the theatre.

The show sits somewhere between dated sit-com and pantomime, but with an added abundance of crass innuendo, stereotyped characters which belong firmly in the Eighties and plenty of jokes about bodily functions.

But the show is silly enough to just about get away with it, and there are a handful of genuinely funny moments and some decent one liners.

Kate Robbins steals the laughs as Spanish maid, Consuela (yes, it really is that clichéd), McElderry camps it up whilst the ensemble cast dance their neon day-glo socks off.

With plenty of nods to the decade that fashion forgot, Club Tropicana is crowd-pleasing nonsense provided you take it at face value..

Paul Szabo