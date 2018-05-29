Cup success for Sheffield Centralians in Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League

The league programme took a break this Saturday for the KO Cup competitions to start.

In the Brian Winston Premier Cup, Division One new boys Ashford in the Water are rapidly finding their feet, racking up an impressive 246-8 (Z Dann 89; A Mohammed 4-29) against highly fancied Hathersage, who replied with a game 209 (G Khan 92), but are knocked out at the first stage of the Brian Winston Premier Cup.

Sheffield Centralians hit up 235-8 (S Atkinson 48 D Gunawardena 85), but Hundall will be disappointed to be sent back for 165 (M Dawson 41).

Hallam III made a very useful 218-8, which was just enough to defeat Sheffield Civil Service, who ended their 40 overs at 210-7 (J Pacey 47).

Totley Bent were 179 all out (N Arif 84), Stocksbridge getting very close, but were finally bowled out for 164.

In the Percy Crookes Senior Cup at Beauchief, on a difficult, wet pitch Division Three De La Salle II were pleased to dismiss Sheffield Collegiate IV of Division Two for 99 (C Stewart 45, T Flatley 4-16).

However, De La Salle II ran into teenage tyro Mansoor Shinwari, who snaffled 4-8 to shoot down Salle for 56.

Norton Woodseats II made 157-7, then bowled out Hollinsend Methodists II for 129.

Parkhead made 203 all out, Bakewell passing this with 6 wickets down.

Sheffield Medics ran amok, smashing 301-3 as Sai Narra smote a magnificent 154 (S Rajebhosale 64, A Urs 40).

Whittington Wanderers replied well, but their creditable 198 all out was well short.

In the Phil Deniff Intermediate Cup, Richmond scored 230-8 (C Turner 62. M Rose 45), which was way beyond the reach of Coal Aston III, who were shot out for 80.

Sheffield Civil Service II made a useful 187-7, Ridgeway were 133 all out in their reply.

Sheffield Super Kings totalled 181-9, which was just beyond Stocksbridge II, who ended their innings on 168-8 (L Grayson 50).

In the Junior Cup Hollinsend Methodists III were bundled out for a mere 71 (L Wake 45), but then made Sheffield University Staff II fight for every run before Staff just got over the line by 2 wickets.

Telecom Sports II scored 191-8 (S Saaduddin 48), Hallam V got very close, but were dismissed for 184 (M Ahmed 46).

Whittington Wanderers II managed only 102 (J Fieldsend 4-27) against Coal Aston IV, but in the all Derbyshire affair, Coal Aston IV could muster 71 (A Mellor 4-7) to hand Whittington Wanderers II a fairly comfortable win.

Results

Brian Winston Premier Cup

Ashford in the Water 246-8 (Z Dann 89; A Mohammed 4-29) v Hathersage 209 (G Khan 92)

Sheffield Centralians 235-8 (S Atkinson 48 D Gunawardena 85) v Hundall 165 (M Dawson41)

Hallam III 218-8 v Sheffield Civil Service 210-7 (J Pacey 47)

Totley Bent 179 (N Arif 84) v Stocksbridge 164

Percy Crookes

Senior Cup

Sheffield Collegiate IV 99 (C Stewart 45, T Flatley 4-16) v De La Salle II 56 (M Shinwari 4-8)

Norton Woodseats II 157-7 v Hollinsend Methodists II 129

Parkhead II v Bakewell – no result received

Sheffield Medics 301-3 (S Narra 154, S Rajebhosale 64, A Urs 40) v Whittington Wanderers 198

Phil Deniff Intermediate Cup

Richmond 230-8 (C Turner 62. M Rose 45) v Coal Aston III 80

Sheffield Civil Service II 187-7 v Ridgeway 133

Sheffield Super Kings 181-9 v Stocksbridge II 168-8 (L Grayson 50)

Junior Cup

Hollinsend Methodists III 71 (L Wake 45) v Sheffield University Staff II 72-8

Telecom Sports II 191-8 (S Saaduddin 48) v Hallam V 184 (M Ahmed 46)

Whittington Wanderers II 102 (J Fieldsend 4-27) v Coal Aston IV 71 (A Mellor 4-7)