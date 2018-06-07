Cyclists can celebrate Peak District routes with new jersey

Cyclists who visit the Peak District National Park can now share their passion for the area, thanks to a newly designed cycle jersey.

Developed by the Peak District National Park and UK cycle wear designers Milltag, the new ‘road jersey’ is now available to buy at National Park visitor centres at Bakewell and Castleton, and online.

Proceeds from the sale of the jersey will go towards the National Park’s conservation and protection.

The design of the jersey features a number of iconic elements of the Peak District; from the millstones that greet you as visitors as they enter the National Park, to the unmistakeable gritstone crags on the skyline and the winding passes which are enjoyed by cyclists.

Additional details also reflects the four climbs of the UK’s top 100 that feature in the park; Holme Moss, Mam Nick, Winnats Pass and the Cat and Fiddle.

Peak District National Park chief executive Sarah Fowler said: “The Peak District has a rich cycling heritage; hosting iconic routes and competitions.

“It is home to famous and unforgiving climbs, and is a popular destination for both world-beating athletes and weekend riders alike.

“We have over 30 miles of accessible, traffic-free trails which are perfect for families, as well as an opportunity to stay fit and healthy whilst getting closer to nature in the National Park.

“For those of us who love the Peak District,this is a great way to celebrate our passion for the area, along with the knowledge that each jersey worn helps to support our work in keeping the National Park special for everyone.”

The high quality jersey has been designed by teams from the Peak District National Park and UK-based specialist racewear company Milltag. The jerseys are ethically tailored in the EU.

The cycling jersey is now available to buy from National Park Visitor Centres at Castleton and Bakewell and online at www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/shop.

The jersey costs £60 and is available in sizes small to XXL. There is also a cotton cycling cap available which has been designed to complement the cycling jersey. This can be bought for £6,99.