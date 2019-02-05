Damp towels placed in microwave sparks Sheffield house fire

Firefighters have warned people not to dry their towels in a microwave following a house fire in Sheffield.

Three South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called out at about 10:20am on Saturday to reports of a fire in the kitchen of a house on Eyam Road in Crookes.

Eyam Road, Crookes. Picture: Google.

A damp towel had been placed in a microwave to dry and the occupant had returned to the kitchen and found the microwave on fire and the room filled with smoke.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident, the fire service said.

The fire service said the incident served as a reminder never to place items in microwave ovens unless specified on the item's instructions.