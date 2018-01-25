Dams built near major Sheffield road forced to close due to flooding

Works are underway to try and repair drains around one of Sheffield's busiest roads which has been forced to close several times over the last week due to flooding.

The A616 Stocksbridge Bypass has been closed since 9.30am to allow contractors to access a drainage culvert which runs under the road.

A Highways England spokesman said dams have been built upstream to collect water and prevent it from running into the culvert and that the culvert had been drained to allow CCTV investigations into the cause the cause of the blockage to be carried out.

Mark Ramsden, Highways England's service delivery manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Unfortunately due to the amount of rainfall and water coming off the saturated verges it has caused us some delay in investigating and resolving this flooding issue.

“Safety is always at the heart of everything we do and that is why we have decided to keep the A616 closed until we have been able to identify the problem that is causing the flooding.

“We would like to thank drivers for their patience so far with this and would advise them to leave extra time for their journeys.”

Clearly signed diversions are in place via the M1 motorway and local diversions are also in place.