‘Danger to life’ warning over ice in Sheffield this weekend

An amber weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with experts warning icy conditions could pose a ‘danger to life’.

The alert, which is the second most serious of the colour-coded warnings, will be in place from 10am today until 6am tomorrow, Sunday, December 16.

Drivers have been warned of dangerous conditions due to ice this weekend (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The Met Office says freezing rain is expected to lead to the rapid devlopment of widespread ice in the region, with ‘very dangerous’ travelling conditions likely.

It has warned people to expect the following:

Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are likely

Black ice may form quickly affecting bus, train and air travel

Dangerous driving conditions are likely leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times

Pavements and cycle paths likely to become instantly impassable because of the sudden formation of black ice

Power and other services, such as telephone and mobile phone coverage, likely to be interrupted or cut

A separate yellow warning of snow and ice will be in place for 24 hours from 9am today.

People have been warned to expect travel disruption, potential power cuts and reduced mobile phone coverage, as well as the risk of injuries from slips and falls.

Heavy rain is forecast in Sheffield today between 3pm and 8pm, with the temperature hovering around the freezing point and the wind factor making it feel like an even chillier -5C.

A high of 6C is forecast for tomorrow, with more heavy rain expected between 5pm and 8pm.