Darnall fatal crash: Family name dad and one-year-old baby boy  

A family member has this afternoon named a dad and baby son who were tragically killed in the Darnall horror crash that has claimed the lives of four.

The father and son have been named by their family as Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one-year-old, Usman Adnan Jarral.

Scene of fatal RTC on Main Road in Sheffield which has claimed the lives of at least four people. Three arrested at the scene.

Mr Jarral and his son died when his people carrier was hit by a VW Golf which was being pursued by police in the Darnall area of the city on Friday night.

His uncle, Shafqat Mirza, said his nephew was a ‘humble and polite’ man who was ‘full of life’ and was extremely proud of his two sons and his stepson.

A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman also died in the crash.

A floral tribute left at the scene where three adults and a one-year-old child died in a car crash following a police pursuit in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Friday evening.

A three-year-old girl injured in the collision has been left fighting for her life, and two women injured in the collision are also in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The four killed and three injured in the collision are believed to have belonged to two families from the local area, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton revealed yesterday.

The two families were travelling in a VW Touran people carrier when they were involved in a collision with a VW Golf that was preparing to turn in to Bannham Road.

The VW Golf was being pursued by the police at the time of the collision, and the three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the collision.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, said: “A high number of resources were deployed to the scene, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist. Our priority now is to support the victims’ families and those affected, and work hard to determine the exact circumstances around what happened.

“I’d also like to ask anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to please get in touch with us

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018.”

Due to the fact that the Golf was being pursued before the collision, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

