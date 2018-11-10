Darnall fatal crash: ‘No indication’ police collided with other vehicles

There is ‘no indication’ police collided with two other vehicles involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield, according to the independent watchdog called in to investigate.

Four people, including a one-year-old baby, have died following the collision last night on Main Road, in Darnall, which also left a three-year-old girl fighting for her life and two women seriously injured.

One of the vehicles which collided, a VW Golf, had been involved in a police pursuit.

Three males who were travelling in that vehicle, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been called in to investigate the tragic crash, which happened at around 8.50pm.

Its regional director Miranda Biddle said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those families who have lost their loved ones and all those affected by what happened on Friday evening including the emergency services who attended.

“As soon as we were informed, we sent investigators to the scene and we will be carrying out an independent investigation to establish what actions South Yorkshire Police took prior to the crash. This is standard procedure when lives are lost following an incident involving the police.

“By attending the scene we have been able to view dash cam footage which confirms that although a pursuit did take place prior to the crash, there is no indication that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved. We have also obtained initial statements from the officers involved and will gather further evidence during the course of our investigation.

“South Yorkshire Police is carrying out a criminal investigation and has arrested the three men travelling in the Golf. We will be making contact with the families affected as soon as possible to explain our role and what they can expect to happen during our investigation.

“We would urge anyone who saw the incident to come forward and help with both investigations.”