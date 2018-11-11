Darnall fatal crash: Off-duty midwife attempted to resuscitate one-year-old baby boy 

A Darnall resident has spoken of an off-duty midwife’s valiant attempt to save a one-year-old baby boy who was among four killed in a horror crash.

Sheffield was left in shock yesterday after learning that two men aged 35 and 50, a 41-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Main Road, Darnall on Friday night.

The scene in Main Road, Darnall following the fatal crash

It has now emerged that an off-duty midwife attempted to resuscitate the baby boy.

Iqbal Khan, 69, told The Sun: “A midwife who lives up the road tried to resuscitate the baby. She is all shaken up at the moment.”

READ MORE: Fatal Darnall crash: Two families caught up in tragedy which killed four were ‘innocent people going about their daily business’

A three-year-old girl injured in the collision has been left fighting for her life, and two women injured in the collision are also in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The four killed and three injured are believed to have belonged to two families from the local area, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton revealed yesterday.

The two families were travelling in a VW Touran people carrier when they were involved in a collision with a VW Golf that was preparing to turn in to Bannham Road.

The VW Golf was being pursued by the police at the time of the collision, and the three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the collision.

READ MORE: Baby and three adults killed in Sheffield collision following police chase

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, said: “A high number of resources were deployed to the scene, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist. Our priority now is to support the victims’ families and those affected, and work hard to determine the exact circumstances around what happened.

“I’d also like to ask anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to please get in touch with us

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018.”

Due to the fact that the Golf was being pursued before the collision, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

READ MORE: Fatal Darnall crash: ‘Proud dad-of-three’ and his one-year-old son among victims as tributes are paid