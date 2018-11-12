Darnall fatal crash: Police probe into horror collision in Sheffield continues

A police probe into a horror crash in Sheffield enters its third day today.

Two men, a woman and a one-year-old child died in the collision on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday night.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50

Three others seriously injured in the smash remained in hospital last night.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, died in the collision along with his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral.

Adnan’s wife, 32-year-old wife Erica Kroscenova, was seriously injured in the crash.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, also died in the crash.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son,Usman Adnan Jarral

Their daughter Nikola Dunova, 22, and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were also injured, with the youngster left in a critical condition.

The two families had just returned to Sheffield after a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

The black VW Touran they were travelling in was struck by a black VW Golf, which was involved in a police pursuit at the time.

Three men in the Golf, aged 18, 23 and 17, escaped unharmed and were arrested.

They remained in police custody last night.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with footage of the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 741 of November 9.