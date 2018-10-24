De Hood celebrates South Yorkshire community award

A community boxing club has won a regional award for its hard work in the area.

De Hood in Manor Top won the SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award last week at the Rotherham and Barnsley Business Awards 2018.

The ceremony is organised every year by Barnsley and Rotherham’s Chamber of Commerce to reward excellence in the region and celebrate local success.

Laura Jackson, co-owner of De Hood said: “It’s great to get an award. It lets people see the other side of the Manor they don’t normally hear about.”

The award recognised De Hood for demonstrating an innovative, collaborative and proactive approach to social responsibility and responsible business practice.

12 members of the club attended the event at Magna, however it was hard to supply the group with outfits for the black tie theme.

Reagan approached John Wilkes from Ashley Rodgers on City Road, who gave the members nine suits at a discounted price.

His sister Sarah Rodgers said: “John has known all the kids growing up and he likes what De Hood does, he likes helping the youngers. My brother respects what De Hood is doing, it’s a great cause. When I asked him why he’d donated so much, he told me he likes Raegan and he deserves a break.”

De Hood is continuing to push to stay on site following threats to demolish the club to make way for a retail park, and is now in talks with the council chief executive John Mothersole to keep the community project on-site.

It is thought De Hood will have to support this with its own funds.

Laura added: “De Hood needs to carry on . It is going to be a lot of fundraising but we will do it. We need to for the community.”