Death of teenage boy from Sheffield not suspicious

The death of a teenage boy from Sheffield is not being treated as suspicious.

Noah Lomax, aged 15, from Crookes, was found dead yesterday after being reported missing from home the day before.

His body was found in Conisbrough, Doncaster, by police officers searching for the teenager.

Specially trained police officers are supporting the boy's family while enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are carried out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."