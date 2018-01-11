'Defect' forces lane closures on motorway near Sheffield

A defect has forced the closure of part of the M1 motorway on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Highways England did not go into detail about the problem but said it has been forced to shut two lanes of the M1 northbound between junction 30 and 31 in south east Sheffield close to Rother Valley Country Park.

Delays are expected while the issue is resolved.

The organisation said: "Repairs are underway and we hope to be able to remove the lane closures shortly.

"There are delays approaching and passing the scene currently so please allow extra time if you are on this section of the M1."