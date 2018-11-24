Delight as Sheffied primary school maintains its good Ofsted rating after inspection

Staff and pupils at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating after it received another impressive judgement from inspectors.

Greengate Lane Academy, in High Green, has received a second ‘good’ rating after inspectors visited from Ofsted.

Year five pupils at Greengate Lane Academy, in High Green celebrate the Ofsted report

Inspectors found the the quality of teaching at the school continues to be strong, with teachers knowing their pupils well and having high expectations of them.

Pupils were found to be hard working and focused and challenged in their work. They make good progress in the school to reach expected standards.

Inspectors noted in their report that children are well behaved and polite.

They also highlighted that pupils are giving a wide range of opportunities to extend their learning beyond the classroom.

Principal Paul Cross thanked everyone involved with the school.

"We are so proud of our children for shining so brightly not just for Ofsted but on a daily basis,” he said.

“The report is a reflection of a great team effort from children, staff and parents.

“The report shows many strengths in school and we are in a good position to improve further.”

The school is run by Astrea Academy Trust and inspectors said in the report that the academy receives ‘effective support’ from the trust.

Trust chief executive Libby Nicholas said: “We are absolutely delighted that Greengate Lane has retained its Ofsted ‘good’ grade.

“Under Paul Cross’ excellent leadership, the academy is going from strength to strength, bringing to life our commitment of an education that ‘inspires beyond measure’.

“Huge congratulations to everyone at Greengate Lane for this endorsement of their great work.”