Delivery driver apprehended over theft of Sheffield company's 'Christmas bonus vouchers'

A delivery driver has been apprehended for allegedly stealing Christmas bonus vouchers that were meant to go to a company in Sheffield.

Royal Mail security staff apprehended the driver in Rotherham amid claims that they stole £1000 worth of electronic vouchers that were meant for a firm in the Steel City.

The driver was employed by Temps ltd as an agency member of staff working for delivery firm Parcelforce.

A Parcelforce spokeswoman said; “Parcelforce can confirm that an agency driver working for Parcelforce in Rotherham was apprehended by Royal Mail security over the theft of parcel containing electronic vouchers. The vouchers were for a company within the Sheffield area. The driver is no longer working for us.

“Parcelforce and Royal Mail have a zero tolerance approach to any dishonesty and that stance is shared by the overwhelming majority of people who work for us. who are honest and hardworking and who do all they can to protect the mail and deliver it safely.

"It is a criminal offence to tamper with or delay the delivery of mail and anyone caught doing so will face serious disciplinary measures and Royal Mail Group will always seek to prosecute the tiny minority of people who abuse their position of trust.

"The safety and security of mail is of the utmost importance to this business. Parcelforce and Royal Mail will not allow the actions of any individual to damage the good reputation of our thousands of hard-working Parcelforce drivers, postmen and women."

Officers from the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted in conducting 'search and arrest enquiries' in the area.

A spokesperson for the team said the stolen property was recovered and enquiries are ongoing.