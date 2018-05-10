Dentist and Sheffield model is crowned Mrs UK India

Dental surgeon and health campaigner Dr Gullu Kuchhal has a new title. In her first pageant she clinched the title of Mrs UK India - within a competition category that challenges taboos.

Delighted with her London success, Gullu, 37, intends to use her new status as a platform to widen her campaign on smoking cessation, for better oral health.

Later this month she will journey to India as part of her campaign work, that began many years ago, before she moved to England to study in 2005.

For the past three years, Gullu, who lives with her husband and five-year old daughter in Wickersley, has worked as a professional fashion model in Sheffield. She does this alongside her dentistry, believing that we should all explore whatever talents we might possess, to “broaden our horizons and hopefully motivate others towards healthy and happy living.”

It’s more about having energy for life, not just how you look,” she explained.

Her parents were a big influence on her positive outlook, said Gullu. The family lived in many parts of india due to her father’s work, and she became used to meeting people and forming new relationships.

“The pageant category for married Indian women in the UK is a new one, and encourages women to leave their routines and take part in something different, said Gullu.

“Grooming and training for the pageant was over three months and most weekends. It was quite intense and took in fitness, public speaking, grooming. I made new friends with amazing personalities.....a second family.”

Gullu’s title was within the age 37 to 50 category, and she will now represent the country on the international stage in West Virginia in July this year.

She is also preparing for another charity run across the Humber Bridge, linked with the British Heart Foundation. “I need more hours in a day. Fortunately my husband supports me in my goals. My greatest wish is to get the smoking cessation message out on the widest scale,” she added.