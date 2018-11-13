DEP will be  serving up a vintage case of Duty Free 

The Denys Edwards Players are bringing us Last of the Duty Free next week at the Library Theatre,

The farcical play written by Eric Chappell takes us back to Marbella to reunite the two couples from his hit Eighties TV series, Duty Free.

Regularly attracting 12 million viewers, the Yorkshire Television sitcom co-written with Jean Warr was about two English couples who meet while holidaying in the same Spanish hotel.

David and Amy Pearce are working class from Northampton and Robert and Linda Cochran middle-class Tories from the South. The show revolved round David and Linda’s frequently thwarted attempts to conduct an affair.

Mexborough-born Keith Barron reprised the role of David Pearce 30 years on .in Last of the Duty Free which toured theatres in 2014, but died last year, prompting the Denys Edwards Players to stage it in his home county as a fitting tribute.

Richard Bevan takes on the lively role of David, enjoying the opportunity to showcase his talent for comedy. He is joined by a sterling cast of familiar faces on the Sheffield theatre scene, Jan Ibb erson, Angela Blackwell and John Castell directed by Chesterfield-based, Susan McCormick.

Last of the Duty Free is at the Sheffield Library Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 21-25. Tickets can be bought via 07948 905048 or www.denysedwardsplayers.org