‘Despicable’ Sheffield robber sentenced to four years in jail after stealing from vulnerable 69-year-old man

A Sheffield man who robbed a vulnerable 69-year-old in his own home has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Ashley Mappin, aged 35, of no fixed address, appeared today (Friday, January 4) before Sheffield Crown Court where he entered a guilty plea to robbery.

Ashley Mapping was sent to prison for four years for robbing an elderly Sheffield man in his own home.

The court heard how at around 7.30am on June 15 this year, Mappin had knocked at the victim’s door in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield and gained entry into the property.

He then forced him to open his safe before stealing a quantity of money, with the elderly man suffering minor injuries during the altercation.

Speaking after the hearing, investigating officer, PC Zed Gulzar, said: “Mappin preyed on a vulnerable individual, a wheelchair user who should have been safe in his own home.

“This is a despicable crime and throughout our investigation Mappin has shown no remorse, despite his guilty plea.

“We will continue to work hard to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities. If you commit such offences, then we will do all we can to ensure you go to prison.”