Detectives appeal for witnesses to armed robbery in Barnsley

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was the victim of an armed robbery in Barnsley.

A 51-year-old woman was walking towards the bus stop on Upper Sheffield Road, at around 9:30pm on Wednesday October 17 when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man, who is described as white and in his late 20s to early 30s, then reportedly tried to engage her in conversation before snatching her handbag.

However, when the woman refused he is said to have threatened her with a gun before leaving the bag, running off along Knowle Road and into the Kendray estate.

He is described as a skinny build and about 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, wearing a black hoody and black trousers.

Detective Constable Steve Ramsbottom, the investigating officer, said: “While the woman was not physically injured during the incident she was understandably left incredibly shaken by what happened.

“This investigation is a priority for us and I’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw anyone running along Knowle Road and in the Kendray estate area.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who saw a man in dark clothing on Knowle Road at around the time of the incident, who was riding a pushbike – he may hold important information about what happened.”

If you are the man on the bike, or have any other information on the incident call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 1125 of October 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.