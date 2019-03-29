DIGITAL AWARDS: Cream of tech rise to the challenge as deadline passes

Entries to the first Sheffield Digital Awards have closed - and the cream of the city’s tech firms have risen to the challenge.

Scores of companies and individuals are in with a chance of glory after responding to our call for entries.

Many have shown their enthusiasm by entering several of the 10 categories, including Plusnet which has taken a tilt at three.

Molly Evans, Plusnet digital analytics manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to the first ever Sheffield Digital Awards and thrilled to have nominations in three categories.

“The growth and innovation in the digital industry in Sheffield is staggering and we’re excited to be a part of it, especially the awards ceremony at the new Kollider building.”

Other big names with a hat in the ring include The Floow, Sumo Digital, Ask4 and Tribepad. Entries include Check Pro, Sheffield Castle: Experience Castlegate, Tickets for Good, Myhrtoolkit, The Developer Academy, Elements Technology, IN-PART, Aseptika, Good Things Foundation, Jepson & Co, U Account, Whitespace Technology, Peek and Poke, Market of Mums, Pricecheck, Vouch, Workzone, www.itsallaboutyou.co.uk, 3Squared Ltd, Elements Technology, Performance Engineered Solutions, Taro Pumps, The SEO Works, Databowl, Hydra Creative, Jepson & Co Ltd, ADL Smartcare, Piknik, Razor, Scene3D, Slanted Theory, Taro Pumps, and Harvey Morton .

The Star has organised the awards with Sheffield Digital to celebrate the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector. They culminate in a ceremony at the city’s new £3m tech incubator, Kollider at Castle House, on Thursday May 2.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

Five tech-focused organisations are sponsoring: XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, BHP Chartered Accountants and Sheffield City Council.