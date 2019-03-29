DIGITAL AWARDS: Judges get to work on tech shortlist 

Judging the first Sheffield Digital Awards is under way - and the shortlist will be announced in two weeks.

The cream of the city’s tech industry submitted entries but only three in each category will go through to the next round.

#SheffieldDigitalAwards

The shortlist will be announced on Monday April 15 and we will reserve two £10 tickets to the ceremony for all 30 shortlisters.

On the same day, 60 tickets will go on open sale at sheffielddigitalawards.co.uk for unlucky entrants who want to attend - or anyone who wants to be there when a little bit of history is made.

The Star has organised the awards with Sheffield Digital to celebrate the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector.

They culminate in a ceremony at the city’s new £3m tech incubator, Kollider at Castle House, on Thursday May 2.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

Five tech-focused organisations are sponsoring: XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, BHP Chartered Accountants and Sheffield City Council.

Mel Kanarek, of Sheffield Digital, said reaction to the awards had been “overwhelmingly positive.”

She added: “People are really pleased that something like this is happening in the city. It’s another way to recognise all the amazing things that are happening in Sheffield. And people are looking forward to a nice night out.”

Entrants include Plusnet, driver tracking company The Floow, games firm Sumo Digital, telecoms company Ask4 and job application specialist Tribepad.

Molly Evans, Plusnet digital analytics manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to the first ever Sheffield Digital Awards and thrilled to have nominations in three categories. The growth and innovation in the digital industry in Sheffield is staggering and we’re excited to be a part of it, especially the awards ceremony at the new Kollider building.”

sheffielddigitalawards.co.uk