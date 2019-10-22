Dina hosts art auction in aid of Cupola

The Cupola recently discovered that urgent significant structural repairs are needed to the premises at Hillsborough from which they operate and due to the high costs and urgency , they launched a fundraising campaign under the title CPR, Cupola Preserve & Rescue.

DINA responded to the campaign by offering to host a fund-raiser which will include an art auction.

From noon to 4pm there will be white elephant and pocket money stalls, a creative family friendly workshop, second hand clothes/books/comics, tombola and raffle plus the opportunity to view artworks for auction taking place at 7pm.

The fund-raising evening between 6pm and 11pm will also include music from Andy Whitehouse, Helen Rice and Del Scott Miller.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of kindness and support the fundraising campaign has and continues to receive. The gallery has been trading since 1991 and it is so heart warming to see that after 28 years it isn’t just me that wants to see it continue,” said director Karen Sherwood.

Over 100 items have been donated for the auction by more than 60 artists across all media and from as far afield as Poland and Australia.