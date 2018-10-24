Discount Sheffield easyHotel opens with rooms from £19.99 a night

A budget Sheffield city centre hotel which offers rooms from as little as £19.99 a night has opened for business – and will be officially unveiled by Lord Mayor Magid Magid next month.

easyHotel – which is situated in the old Primark building in Castle Square – is now open for bookings but will be officially opened by Coun Magid on November 6.

The budget hotel is one of two in Yorkshire – with a sister site in Leeds the group's first two projects in Yorkshire and together the hotels will create 30 jobs.

The 131 room hotel offers rooms from as little as £19.99 per night.

A spokesman said: “easyHotel Sheffield has been developed in the brand’s signature style, with stylish, comfortable rooms available at highly affordable prices, ensuring guests have plenty of budget left to spend exploring the vibrant and popular city.

The firm is actively looking for two more hotels in York and Harrogate. These will be owned by the firm, but the group is also looking to attract franchisees for further hotels in Bradford, Hull, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the Leeds and Sheffield hotels, the group’s CEO Guy Parsons said guests will be able to book “clean, comfortable and safe” hotel rooms.

“Our customers are people who want to use the hotel as a base to visit the city they’re in,” he said.

“Our customer satisfaction levels are really high - our new hotel in Birmingham received a rating of 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor. They tend to be aged between 20 and 45 years old, although we have a lot of people older than that. They tend to be couples rather than people bringing children.”

Mr Parsons said the group can keep its costs down as the hotels don’t have any leisure facilities such as restaurants and bars.

“We know people want to go out,” he said.

“Both easyHotel Leeds and easyHotel Sheffield have been developed in the brand’s signature style, with stylish, comfortable rooms available at highly affordable prices, ensuring guests have plenty of budget left to spend exploring these vibrant and popular cities.”

EasyHotel’s prices follow a similar model to easyJet - prices are lowest when you book further ahead.

“We operate a model to get the hotels as full as possible,” said Mr Parsons.

“We expect Leeds and Sheffield will fill very quickly.”

EasyJet and easyHotel are two separate firms, but were both founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The two hotels are the latest in a programme of openings for easyHotel both in the UK and internationally, bringing the group’s total portfolio to 32 hotels across the UK and overseas.

Further openings for this calendar year are planned for Barcelona and Ipswich.

The group said it also has a strong development pipeline with a successful £50m fundraising completed earlier this year fuelling further expansion with new development projects recently announced for Dublin, Chester, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.