‘Disgusting' fly-tipping reported to Sheffield Council

Fly-tipping in a Sheffield suburb has been reported to the city council.

South Yorkshire Police said its officers reported fly-tipping issues on Algar Drive, Manor, following complaints from members of the public.

The force published a photograph of the ‘mess’ online and local residents expressed their disappointment at fly-tippers blighting the area.

Posting on Facebook, Janice Barton said: “Disgusting. Pity they can't find out who they are and dump it back in their garden.”

Patrick John Cawkwell said: “It’s an absolute scandal.”

Sylvia Helliwell added: “This is disgusting.”

Zoe Fedak added: “Some people are disgusting. Why would you do this when there are local tips?”

Visit fixmystreet.com to report similar issues.