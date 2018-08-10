Disruption to thousands of motorists during work at iconic Tinsley Viaduct

A major programme of improvement works set to last a few years will get underway at Tinsley Viaduct next week causing disruption to thousands of motorists.

A huge upgrade of the 50-year-old Sheffield structure - which carries the M1 and the A631 3, 389 feet over the Don Valley and carries 100, 000 vehicles a day - will start on Monday, August 13.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire's Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

The work will be completed over three phases and will take a few years to complete.

The first stage of works will include improvements to the barriers, footpaths, drains and road surface of the lower deck on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England said diversions will be in place in a bid to "minimise the overall disruption."

Russell Mclean, project manager, said: “Tinsley Viaduct is a unique piece of our road network and vital for the thousands of drivers that rely on it each day.

"We carry out regular inspections and maintenance to ensure it remains safe and reliable vital road link for the community.

READ MORE: Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

“We have continued to assess the work we want to carry out and are planning to carry out additional repairs at the same time to minimise the overall disruption.

"We will now carry out the work in three separate phases over the next few years with the first phase concentrating on the northbound carriageway, which we aim to get completed before the run up to Christmas.

“The second and third phases will be carried out over the next couple of years in shorter phases to ensure the road is not closed for significant periods to keep the overall disruption to a minimum.”

During the initial phase the majority of traffic will be diverted on to an adjacent service road with a reduced speed limit of 30mph in place.

HGVs will be diverted off the M1 via Meadowhall Road, Meadowhall Way and Blackburn Meadows Way.

READ MORE: Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

Contractors will be working on site round-the-clock to ensure the work is completed as quickly and safely as possible.