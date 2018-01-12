Does unusual hobby ring your bell?

As 2018 gets underway, there is hope that people in Sheffield, in search of a new hobby, may take up bell-ringing.

According to the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, there are 66 working bell towers in South Yorkshire - seven in Sheffield alone - and the future of bell ringing in the area has been revealed to be under threat due to a lack of new recruits.

As part of the Ringing Remembers campaign, to recruit 1,400 new bell ringers nationwide in memory of the 1,400 bell ringers who died in the First World War, a call has been put out to the people of Sheffield to learn to ring bells this centenary year and save this ancient art.

Leading bell ringer Alan Regin said: “I was a youngster when I started ringing peals - that’s the more advanced bell ringing for extended periods - and wherever I rang, I was often the youngest bell ringer in the band. Now, close to half a century later , I am, on occasions, still the youngest, and this concerns me.

“I’d love people in Sheffield to help 2018 become the Year of the Bell.”

Bell ringing is a distinctively British tradition with around 6,000 working bell towers across the UK. There are few other places around the world that ring bells in the ‘English style.’ Bells are a familiar sound and most of us live within earshot, perhaps never considering their cultural significance. The Ringing Remembers campaign aims to make the ancient tradition of bell ringing open to all and preserve it for future generations.

Virginia Crompton, of Big Ideas Community Interest Company, who is leading this call for bell ringers, said: “If you want to feel part of your local community, bell ringing could be for you. Bell towers are commonly found in churches but you don’t have to go to church to become a bell ringer.

“Ringing bells used to be what social media is to people today – a way of sharing information across long distances. It’s a hobby steeped in tradition and a fun way to connect to British culture.”

Bell ringing is hard to classify and can be considered both a sport and an art. The people who do it are passionate about the benefits it brings.

Alan added: “There are many benefits to bell ringing as a pastime. You instantly feel part of a team as you learn together and ring for community, church and national events. It helps keep my body fit and my mind active.

“Bell ringing is an activity for all ages, from eight to 80 – as long as you are able to climb a staircase. You don’t need to be musical, mathematical or strong.”

Email ringingremembers@bigideascompany.org if you are interested in trying bell ringing and would like to know more. The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers will connect you to your local bell ringing teacher. It takes around three months to learn to ring, and classes are usually once a week and generally free. 2018 recruits will receive a Ringing Remembers badge.