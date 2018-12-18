Dog walker finds two kittens zipped inside a BAG and ‘left to die’ in Sheffield woods 

A pair of kittens have been discovered locked zipped inside a bag by a dog walker in Sheffield.

Neil Hakwsworth was out walking his dog around Bowden Woods this morning when he discovered the red handbag.

Cat found inside a bag in Sheffield - Credit: Neil Hawksworth

After unzipping the bag, he was shocked to discover two kittens had been trapped inside it.

The outraged dog walker took to Facebook to warn residents about the incident, stating that the kittens had been left their to die.

Local residents have expressed their shock and disgust at the news.

One man wrote: “What on earth? How did they even fit in there? Poor things.”

Another wrote: “Why would anyone do that? Evil people thank God you found them.”

More to follow.