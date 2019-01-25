Dogs and cats could be out in the cold this winter unless money for heating is found

Rain Rescue are appealing to the public for support as they face huge heating bills this winter.

The Rotherham based animal rescue has been rescuing dogs and cats since it began in 2002, often caring for the seriously sick and neglected.

You can help to keep these animal warm

Lauren Sanderson, Deputy Manager said: “As temperatures plummet to below freezing and the forecast says snow, here at Rain Rescue we face soaring heating bills keeping our animals warm and comfortable. We desperately need the publics support to help us, last year between December and March our heating bill was over £1,000.

“Cats like Panda, Minstrel and Felix, are just three of the cats in our care right now who would have otherwise spent these cold days and nights on the streets are now tucked up in our cattery with their own heat mat each.

“Dogs like Zippy who was found straying, now goes to bed under the comfort of a heat lamp.

“Our main kennel block where Flash, Rupert, Tia and co reside, is kept warm with a heating system that keeps them as snug as a bug until their forever home comes along. We often have really poorly animals in our care too, who must be kept warm whilst they recover - but it all comes at a huge cost. We've got 25 dogs and cats in our care right now so these heating bills on top of everything else is a big worry.”

With snow and freezing temperatures having already hit, the small rescue which cares for hundreds of animals every year is bracing themselves for another tough year. Right after Christmas is when they see the biggest need for rescue space.

Lauren continued: “‘Since the start of the year we are already into double figures for the number of dogs and cats we have take in with so many more on our waiting lists desperate to come in. I think the post Christmas period is one of the hardest for people who are facing financial difficulties and caring for an animal really can be just too much so they look to give them away.”

Rain Rescue receive no statutory or lottery funding and therefore rely solely on the generosity of the public to continue their vital work saving the lives of dogs and cats in South Yorkshire.

You can donate by sending cash cheques to ‘Rain Rescue’ Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ or by visiting www.justgiving.com/rainrescue - Further information about their work or donating and can be accessed by emailing info@rainrescue.co.uk or calling 07425150860.

If you can offer a loving home to a homeless dog or cat please contact Rain Rescue via their website www.rainrescue.co.uk or by emailing enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk. Those without internet access can call 07725888207. Viewings are by appointment only.