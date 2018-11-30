Dogs in Sheffield can join their owners with a drink of beer this weekend, thanks to a new brew especially for pooches

Independent craft brewer BrewDog, which has a branch in Sheffield city centre, has lived up to its name by creating a beer for dogs – and pet pooches will have a chance to taste it for free this weekend.

This is the first time brewery has created a beer for dogs using the same base ‘wort’ as it uses for its popular craft beers for humans, in order to create a brew specifically designed for man’s best friend.

Subwoofer IPA is an alcohol and hop-free, non-carbonated beer, containing canine-friendly B vitamins and probiotics beneficial for dogs.

The drink has citrus overtones and a familiar malt backbone, making it perfect for all four-legged friends.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Following the crazy success of our Liverpool bar team’s canine-friendly craft beer experiment, we wanted to refine a recipe to offer a delicious, refreshing beer for every dog who visits us nationwide.

“The result has been tried and tested and approved by our panel of pups, meaning the thousands of dogs that visit our bars each week can now get a taste too.”

Dog owners can now buy a bottle of Subwoofer IPA for £2.50 across BrewDog’s network of 39 UK bars, including the branch on Division Street, as well as in its online shop.

To launch the new pooch friendly brew, on Sunday, December 2, BrewDog will be giving the first 20 dogs through the door of each UK BrewDog bar the chance to win a case of the dog-friendly Subwoofer IPA.

To buy the brew online, please visit www.brewdog.com/shop.

Each of the first 20 dogs will also be given a doggy bag, containing a bottle of Subwoofer IPA and dog treats.