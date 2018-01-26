DON’T MISS in the city today...

Discover your FAMILY HISTORY with a course at Meersbrook Hall.

The course, run by local historian Suzanne Bingha, runs from 12.30pm today. Call 0114 3991070 to book or for more details.

Shiregreen Boxing classes

Fancy learning how to deliver a knockout blow at a BOXING CLASS held each Friday at James and St Christopher Church, from 6pm to 8pm.

Visit The Rose & Crown in Wadsley from 6pm tonight, to soak up the gin at a charity gin fest, in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.

Finally, the Friends of Greenhill Library will be holding a screening of La La Land this evening, from 7pm. A suggested donation of £5 will include refreshments.

Charity gin festival