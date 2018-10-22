Doncaster Celebs Go Dating star Callum Izzard, 23, says he’s slept with 250 women

A Doncaster reality TV star looking for love on a television dating show has revealed that he has slept with 250 women.

Callum Izzard, 23, is appearing on E4 show Celebs Go Dating – and shocked viewers when he revealed his number of sexual conquests.

Callum Izzard

As Nadia Essex set about finding Callum his first date, she couldn't help but ask about the reality TV star's sexual history.

Despite saying he was nervous to go on a date, fans had a hard time believing he could be shy after he revealed his number.

Probing him on how many girls he'd slept with, Nadia asked: "Over 500?"

Ibiza Weekender star Callum responded: "No," leading Nadia to ask: "What about 250?"

“Oh my god, Nan I’m so sorry!” exclaimed Callum, revealing that the figure was spot on.

She replied that the number was "gross".

The Doncaster-born reality TV star is one of a number of celebrities looking for love on the programme.

Last week he was pictured kissing a blonde woman between filming – leading to questions on whether he’s actually single or not.

The pair were spotted smiling together while he planted a kiss on her cheek in an Instagram snap.

A show spokesman said: "We have a really good relationship with our celebs and we're fully aware people have complicated love lives.

"What I know about Callum is that he's a bit of a player, I don't think that would concern us – he's young and he's hot.

"He's a cheeky chap. Wanting to date all the girls is a theme that runs throughout the show.

"I think we could definitely say that Callum is our player."

In 2010, he won Doncaster's Got Talent and also has a BA in drama from the University Of Lincoln. He has also done modelling work and played Kenickie in a production of Grease. Earlier this year, he took part in the seventh season of ITV2's Ibiza Weekender as a rep.



