Doncaster Council hits back over spoof Facebook page promoting ‘Dancing on Spice’ contest

Doncaster Council has hit back at a spoof Facebook page poking fun at the authority and promoting a ‘Dancing on Spice’ competition.

Yesterday, it was revealed that an unofficial Facebook group entitled Doncaster Council Page was promoting an event where ‘viewers’ would be able to watch their “favourite contestants as they stumble around while off their **** on Mamba” in a jibe at the town’s drug problem.

Doncaster Council has hit back over a spoof Facebook page.

Now Doncaster Council, which has its own official social media page on Facebook, has hit back at the spoof account – by banning it from its own page.

In reply to a resident who had posed a question on the official page and had received a response from the spoof account, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Sorry about that previous response – it’s from a fake account pretending to be us.

READ MORE: Doncaster spice user lifts lid on state of town’s rehab services

“Rest assured they have been banned from this page now. Genuine posts from us will have a verified tick next to our name.”

The spoof page uses the council's coat of arms.

Yesterday, the spoof page, which can be seen HERE sparked upset by promoting an event dubbed Dancing On Spice which it said was taking place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on New Year’s Eve.

It said ‘viewers' would be able to “enjoy the wondrous spectacle of two spice rats simultaneously fighting for a prime begging spot at a parking meter while taking a **** in public!”

READ MORE: Teenagers arrested over spice dealing at Doncaster College

The page uses the Council’s coat of arms logo but has no connection to Doncaster Council.

The Dancing on Spice contest provoked upset.

The post was illustrated with a picture of Dancing On Ice presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby surrounded by spice ‘zombies’ on the set of the ITV celebrity ice skating show.

It is not known who is responsible for the page which also takes a swipe at the Council over issues such as roadworks and schools admissions and already has more than 1,500 likes.

The page caused anger among some – while others were in support of its stance.

Writing on Facebook, Jean Ward said: “You may not like what has been said, but it’s the truth. If this is what it takes to make the council change things then so be it!”

READ MORE: Spoof Doncaster Council page organises ‘Dancing On Spice’ contest

Mark Parkinson wrote: “Truthful article. This is brilliant,” while Paolo Aldridge added: “Well done. It should be highlighted. It may embarrass the council to doing something.”

Jay Weeler wrote: “Doncaster is a **** hole. What's wrong with been honest, not sweeping it under the rug and pretending it's not happening.”

But not everyone was in favour.

Chris Dungworth wrote: “Well done. Pushing negative images of Doncaster yet again. Do you want our town to succeed and attract new investment?

Apprentice star Fran Bishop, who runs a children’s clothing store in Doncaster town centre wrote: “Wow. What a fantastic image you are presenting for the town. Appalling.”

Patricia Robinson added: “Don’t think this is funny.”