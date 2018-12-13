Doncaster diva gives voice to South Yorkshire dementia charity

Opera star Lesley Garrett is adding her distinctive voice to a national BBC Christmas appeal on behalf of South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord.

The Doncaster diva, who has connections to the Isle, is a patron and keen supporter of Lost Chord, the charity that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

At the same time the charity also supports young struggling musicians along their journey through their musical career.

And on Sunday, December 23, Lesley will be making a special BBC Radio 4 appeal from the BBC’s Broadcasting House on behalf of Lost Chord and its musicians.

Lesley’s appeal will be broadcast at 7.54am and at 9.26 pm, with a further repeat at 3.27pm on Thursday, December 27.

“There is no cure for dementia and very little effective treatment,” said Lost Chord chief executive Helena Muller.

“It is the biggest challenge of the 21st century and only a tenth of the money spent on cancer research is spent on dementia.

“It is vital to keep the brain stimulated for as long as possible and clinical evidence indicates that the power of live music has a significant impact on this.

“As our musical sessions consistently demonstrate, music is one of the very few things that can reach out and touch the lives of people living with dementia.

“Lesley knows how generous you can all be in supporting a deserving cause and is counting on your support this time.

“She is determined to raise as much money as she can for people like her Aunt who struggled with dementia.

“By making a donation you will be ensuring that we can continue our programme of musical events for people living with dementia, well into the future.”

To find out more about how Lost Chord visit www.lost-chord.org.uk

