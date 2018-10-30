Doncaster family search for charity to donate beloved Christmas tree

A woman from Doncaster is on the hunt for a charity who would benefit from a Christmas tree this festive season - after her family made the tough decision to chop it down.

Jo Johnson, aged 56, of Fieldside, Edenthorpe, is searching for a final resting place for the Christmas tree which has been growing at the front of her family home for 24 years.

The family decorate Nick's Christmas tree each year with an array of lights

The tree has sentimental value for the family after it grew from a tiny sprig given to Jo’s nephew Nick, then aged five, during a trip to see Father Christmas.

Jo said: “Along with presents they were given sprigs of tree with roots in little plastic bags.

“So we came home and planted them in the front garden and one of them took.

“From then on we’ve looked after it. It’s always been known as Nick’s Christmas tree.

“We put lights on each year, and each year we buy an extra set as it grows.

“When we are trimming it up, the neighbours look forward to seeing it.

“A few people walk past and say it looks lovely, but it’s lifting the drive now.”

Jo and her husband Clive, 61, have now made the tough decision that the tree must be taken out because it is so big.

However, the pair are hoping to find somewhere to find a charity that may want to display the tree over the holiday period.

“It’s such a shame to chop it down,” Jo added.

“We don’t want it just to be chopped down and destroyed if there was someone who would benefit.

“It’s the perfect image of Christmas. As a children when you imagine Christmas, you draw triangles for the tree, it’s that perfect Christmas tree shape. It's even got pine cones at the top.

“I’ll be sad to see it go. If it could be replanted that would be perfect, but if not it would be nice for it to have a nice end.”

Nick, is now aged 29 and lives in Bourton-on-the-Water, but still visits family in Doncaster during Christmas time.

Once chopped down, ‘Nick’s Christmas tree’ will need to be collected due to its size

If you are a charity that would like the tree contact Jo at joannejohnson22@icloud.com