Doncaster family with nearly 100 years on high street continues tradition with brands including Marc Cain, Oui, Joseph Ribkoff, Marc Aurel, Robell, Rino and Pelle

They’re a family who have had a face on the Doncaster high street for 100 years.

And this week they launched their latest fashion collection for shoppers to wear this winter, with a feeling of optimism for the future.

Sarah Scott, right, with colleagues at Tiffany Ladies fashion in Doncaster

Tiffany, a women’s fashion store on Cleveland Street, first opened back in 1987. But that was the latest business venture involving a fashion family dating back to Kitty Parker, who first went to work in ladieswear back in the 1920s.

Kitty ran Betty’s, on Hall Gate, for many years. But her family has kept up a presence in the town centre, with her daughter, Sandy Cookson, initially opening Tiffany in 1987, a joint venture with her husband, Ron.

Sandy’s own daughter, Sarah Scott, followed in the family footsteps into retail, initially getting a job at the Fenwick’s department store in Newcastle, before working with her mum at Tiffany.

Now she is running the store – the third generation to run a Doncaster fashion shop.

Tiffany - Ladies fashion in Doncaster

It makes the store one of the longest standing independent shops in Doncaster.

Some of the customers remember the old days. Some have been known to remark that Kitty sold them their wedding dresses in years gone by.

Times have changed in fashion though. When Tiffany first opened in 1987, people were keen to buy Jacques Verts ‘designed to match’ co-ordinated accessories. Now Sarah says they are more likely to mix different brands.

There remains a loyal customer base, with some coming from as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall. There have also been celebrity customers over the years, including Coronation Street actress Jane Danson.

Tiffany - Ladies fashion in Doncaster

Many racehorse owners come to the store, often tied in with visits to the races or the bloodstocks sales. Race week is traditionally one of the busiest times of year, along with February and March, which sees many customers buying wedding outfits, and Christmas.

Sarah said: “We have customers who have moved away from the area who still come to us every season.

“We do a wide range of fashion and a wide range of brands. We try to offer something different from the rest of the high street.

“We have brands including Marc Cain, Oui, Joseph Ribkoff, Marc Aurel, Robell, Rino and Pelle. Some of them you can’t even get at Meadowhall.

“We pride ourselves on customer service. We want customers to enjoy the whole shopping experience and regularly have fashion shows and live events in store.”

The latest in store event was this week. Friday saw a fashion show at the shop to launch its winter collection, featuring models, food, and bubbly for visitors.

The previous weekend, it had taken part in a fashion show in Sheffield involving the television presenter Gok Wan, famous for the show How to Look Good Naked.

Sarah says this winter’s look is all about bright colours. She says it will be ‘jazzy knits’ with sequins, studs and embellishments, and bright block colours. The colours of the season will be red, khaki and mustard.

She added there will also be animal print designs, as well as monchrome prints, with bright highlights, but also expects sales of cocktail dresses to be good for the festive party season.

She believes Doncaster people are fashionable, and finds her customers have strong views of what they want and what they like, “There are a lot over very stylish ladies here,” she said.

Sarah is optimistic about the town centre, although realises it has seen a tough time over the last few years.

“I feel at the moment there is a lot of investment in this area and that is encouraging. There have been a lot of refurbishments near us recently. Where we are. There is Woods Tearoom for ladies who lunch, there is a nice men’s shop near there too, and now Flannels has just opened in this part of town too.

“I’m quite excited about some of the plans that the council has for the town centre, and I think they are trying to regenerate the area. I am optimistic. There are plans to redevelop the market, we now have the theatre – things are changing all the time. And the Frenchgate Centre has a lot of chain stores.

“As for ourselves, we’re expecting a busy run in to Christmas, and will be doing gift wraps and vouchers.

“We are always looking for new brands, and will continue to do so, like K-Design, who do dresses perfect for Christmas parties, and Postcard from Brighton, a British for who do great casual clothing.

“I hope our family still has a high street presence in Doncaster in another 100 years time.”

